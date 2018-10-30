(CBS11) – Last week while on vacation with my family, we had a slight hiccup on the road for some accommodations. While it all worked out, it did create some minor discomfort for me! And while listening to Sirius XM 80s On 8, lo and behold, a lost song from 1982 came up on the playlist that’s fitting for that incident.

Olivia Newton-John (born September 26, 1948 in Cambridge, England and raised in Melbourne, Australia) had a top five hit on the Billboard charts in the fall of 1982.

All told, she had five #1 hits and fourteen top 10 hits from 1971-1996. She starred in three movies, the ones of which most people remember being Grease and Xandu.

The song I am referring to is “Heart Attack.” It was part of her double platinum greatest hits album and nominated for a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It was even used in an episode of “Alvin and the Chipmunks.” Released in August 1982, it hit #3 on the American Billboard but #2 on the American Cash Box chart and #2 on the Canadian Hot 100. Produced by John Farrar and written by Steve Kipner and Paul Bliss, running 3:01 on the MCA label, the lyrics go like this:

My mouth is dry

My legs are weak

I’m thinkin’ this ’cause I can’t speak

I’m lookin at you lookin’ at me

You must think that I’m just crazy

If you only knew what you’re putting me through!

There’s that heart attack!

You’re givin’ me a heart attack!

A heart attack, you’re givin’ me a heart attack!

This song definitely sounds like a song of 80’s! You can hear this song on the 80’s On 8 with Alan Hunter, Mark Goodman and Nina Blackwood.