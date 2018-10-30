DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a convicted capital murderer took the stand with a plea to a jury to spare her son’s life.

The state rested Tuesday morning after making its case to send Kristopher Love to the death chamber.

Now his defense team is trying to convince a jury to instead send him to prison for life.

The most emotional witness for the defense was the defendant’s mother.

Vea Love told the jury her son had an unstable childhood that led to problems in school followed by a life of criminal behavior.

She told the jury the arrest of her son for murder has been devastating on her family.

She apologized for her son’s role in the 2015 death of Kendra Hatcher.

But she refused to acknowledge he was hired to kill the Dallas dentist.

Hatcher was shot in her uptown apartment building by a woman who was jealous of her.

“I do feel sorry about the death of the dentist and I do feel sorry about her family and that they have to go through something like this,” said Vea Love. “I don’t think that any mother should see her child die.”

Other family members also testified on Love’s behalf.

Before the state rested, prosecutor’s called a Texas prison warden to the stand who testified that if Love were sentenced to life he would be at high risk to escape because he has no chance of parole.

The jury is expected to hear closing arguments and deliberate on Wednesday.