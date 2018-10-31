DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for the man who raped a woman on Tuesday who they believe also sexually assaulted two other women last month.

The latest sexual assault happened at 6031 Pineland. The victim worked with an artist to provide investigators with a sketch of the suspect. She also described him as having large lips, and a hairstyle that’s tight on the side, with a high box cut. The man was armed, too.

Police said the suspect knocked on the woman’s door asking for money. Much like the other two incidents, he then forced his way in. Police said children were also present during the crimes.

The first assault happened Wednesday September 12 at 14200 Dallas Parkway. The second, happened only a mile away on September 19 on 141000 Montfort Drive.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call a detective at 214.671.3610.