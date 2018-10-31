DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Republicans asked a judge to sequester thousands of mail-in ballots over concerns of potential voter fraud.

But on Wednesday, the judge denied the request, saying the Dallas County Republicans didn’t have enough evidence to grant them a temporary restraining order.

Republicans said they filed the application for the order to require the Dallas County Elections administrator and chairman of the Signature Verification Committee to more closely examine the 3,000 mail-in ballots.

They said they have questions about some of the people listed as assisting voters fill out the ballots and who witnessed them.

The Chair of the Dallas County Republican Party, Missy Shorey said 3,000 votes can make a difference in close races.

“We have a situation where we’re concerned, very concerned the signature verification committee chairman is pushing these things through counting ones with potential fraud,” said Shorey.

“What concerns me is they’re making allegations without any evidence to back it up and that’s exactly what the judge told them this morning,” said Carol Donovan, Chair of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Pool said she takes all allegations of voter fraud seriously.

The District Attorney’s Office has recused itself from representing the county because DA Faith Johnson is on the ballot.

Republicans said they’re looking for more evidence to present the judge.