DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Bike Ride is back for a second year and organizers are expecting it to be bigger than their 2017 inaugural event.

According to cycling advocates in Dallas, the popularity of the 20-mile ride is reflective of a surge in interest in cycling within the city.

The Dallas Bike Ride is the only time the City of Dallas shuts down streets temporarily specifically for cyclists.

The events proceeds benefit Bike DFW, a non-profit that focuses on increase cycling awareness.

Heather McNair from Bike DFW said funds generated from the ride will help them pay for educational and safety programs.

“How to ride on the road safely. How do use your hand signals. How to be a good steward of cycling in the city,” McNair explained.

“We want this to become an annual tradition for Dallas,” said Monica Paul, the Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission.

The Dallas Bike Ride begins at 8:00 a.m. at Dallas City Hall. It ends in the same spot with a festival at the finish line.

To register for the ride, click here.