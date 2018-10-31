WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Candy, Facebook, Halloween, High Point, north carolina
Halloween candy (City of High Point/Facebook)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – A city in North Carolina has banned certain Halloween candy that it claims “no one likes.” Jokingly, of course.

Ahead of the day of sweets and scares, the City of High Point “Emperor of Acceptable Candy” decided to ban the unnamed candy.

“Alright everybody, we’re giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y’all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned,” the city said.

“Don’t give them out,” the city decreed.

Supporters of the candy commented on the city’s Facebook post, saying these sweets were their “favorites” and they “love them.” There were also those that loved the idea, exclaiming “Hit the trash!” and, simply, “barf.”

There is one question that remains. Does the power of the City of High Point “Emperor of Acceptable Candy” reach North Texas?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s