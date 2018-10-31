HIGH POINT, N.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – A city in North Carolina has banned certain Halloween candy that it claims “no one likes.” Jokingly, of course.

Ahead of the day of sweets and scares, the City of High Point “Emperor of Acceptable Candy” decided to ban the unnamed candy.

“Alright everybody, we’re giving you a one-week notice as you prepare for trick-or-treaters to remind y’all that by order of the City of High Point Emperor of Acceptable Candy (it’s a real thing), these are banned,” the city said.

“Don’t give them out,” the city decreed.

Supporters of the candy commented on the city’s Facebook post, saying these sweets were their “favorites” and they “love them.” There were also those that loved the idea, exclaiming “Hit the trash!” and, simply, “barf.”

There is one question that remains. Does the power of the City of High Point “Emperor of Acceptable Candy” reach North Texas?