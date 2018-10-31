NORTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are warning the public after female joggers have been attacked in several North Texas cities over the last few months.

In a Facebook post, the town of Northlake said the attacks have happened in cities that include Arlington, Haltom City, Hurst and Euless. A female was also attacked along a jogging trail in Westlake last week.

One of the most recent attacks happened in the Fort Worth, officials said. A female jogger said she was attacked while running in the Chadwick Farms subdivision on Monday.

There has not been a specific description of the alleged attacker provided by officials as the investigation continues.

Northlake police will be increasing patrols in the wake of these attacks. Officials are unsure if the attacks are by the same person, but they appear related.