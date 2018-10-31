WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Attack, Euless, Haltom City, Hurst, Jogging, Northlake, Westlake
(KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

NORTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are warning the public after female joggers have been attacked in several North Texas cities over the last few months.

In a Facebook post, the town of Northlake said the attacks have happened in cities that include Arlington, Haltom City, Hurst and Euless. A female was also attacked along a jogging trail in Westlake last week.

One of the most recent attacks happened in the Fort Worth, officials said. A female jogger said she was attacked while running in the Chadwick Farms subdivision on Monday.

There has not been a specific description of the alleged attacker provided by officials as the investigation continues.

Northlake police will be increasing patrols in the wake of these attacks. Officials are unsure if the attacks are by the same person, but they appear related.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s