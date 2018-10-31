FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are looking for a violent criminal hiding in the city.

Jonathan Guijosa, 27, is wanted for multiple charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, police said.

Police described him as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, a scar under his right eye and a “South Side” tattoo on his right shoulder.

Considered armed and dangerous, Guijosa was convicted last fall.

Police warn that no one should approach him.

Contact police at 817.392.4471 or 817.469.8477 of you have any information about Guijosa’s whereabouts.