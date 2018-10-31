WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For a special treat, CBS 11 News tracked down some of the coolest halloween costumes from around the world.

Topping the list, a 2-year-old named Maya from the Philippines. Her trompe l’oeil costume makes it look like she’s carrying her head. It’s as creepy as it is cute.

Next up, a 10-year-old named Emile LaLiberte is dressed as a dragon inside his cave. Using his wheelchair, the creative one-of-a-kind costume took 8 weeks to make. Volunteers pitched in to make sure LaLiberte wouldn’t miss the Halloween deadline.

Reaction to the adorable dragon, complete with his own pot of gold candy tray was spirited.

“Wow! I was wowed… lovable kid.”

This lil’ unicorn is too precious for words. We love her! (photo credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center)

Finally, it’s never too early to start celebrating Halloween, and for babies in the Methodist Dallas Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit, that means a day in costume.

NICU babies at the University of Missouri Health Care Children’s Hospital also go in the holiday spirit, too.

So cute!

 

