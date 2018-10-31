WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Sweet dreams Super Girl. (photo credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s never too early to start celebrating Halloween, and for babies in the Methodist Dallas Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit, that means a day in costume.

This lil’ unicorn is too precious for words. We love her! (photo credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center)

Nurses crafted mini costumes out of felt for their tiny patients. And the result was cuteness overload.

Then, one of the nurses, who’s also a professional photographer took pictures so families would never forget their kiddo’s first Halloween.

Hi small fry! You are too cute to eat. (photo credit: Methodist Dallas Medical Center)

Click here to see more of these beautiful babies in their fabulous costumes.

