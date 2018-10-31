(CBSNEWS) – “Boy Meets World” actor William Daniels confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that a burglar tried to break into his home Saturday night. The 91-year-old star scared off the attempted robber, and the story is gaining traction simply for that reason: beloved Mr. Feeny, now in his 90s, scared off a would-be burglar.

“Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening,” Daniels’ media team tweeted from his verified account. “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern. – Bill's Media Team — William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) October 30, 2018

TMZ was first to report about the burglary attempt, with several media outlets picking up the story shortly after. Someone tried to kick in the backdoor of Daniels’ San Fernando Valley home at around 9:20 p.m. Daniels turned on the lights and the intruder fled, TMZ reports.

