DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas Police Majors were fired Thursday by Chief U. Reneé Hall following a hearing.

The Dallas Police department said an Internal Affairs investigation concluded that for three weeks in October 2017, Major LaToya Porter “engaged in adverse conduct when she served as a subject matter expert for the City of Dallas Sergeant Assessment examination and provided sergeant assessment training through her private company for a fee.”

The investigation also concluded Major Porter created a conflict of interest when she represented her client, a sergeant promotional candidate, in a civil service matter and internal investigators said she interfered with the integrity of an administrative investigation.

Major Porter, who was terminated for those reasons, was hired in February 2004 and was assigned to the North Central Division.

The Dallas Police Department threw out the results of a promotion exam after discovering Major Porter, who had helped shape the test, had a test-prep business on the side.

Police said Major Paulette Richardson received a gift and/or gratuity from subordinate employees in mid-October 2017.

The investigation also concluded in November 2017, she interfered with the integrity of an administrative investigation.

Major Richardson, who was terminated for those reasons, was hired in May 1997 and was assigned to the Northwest Division.

The rank of Major is considered as an exempt employee. Therefore, neither employee have the right to appeal their discipline, the department said in a news release Thursday.