BREAKINGNorth Arlington Dam At Risk Of Breaking
Filed Under:crude, crude oil, DFW News, Economy, Energy Department, Global Warming, Oil, Oil Prices, OIL PRODUCTION, OPEC, refinery, Texas, TV news, U.S. economy, US Crude Oil
(credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

U.S. (AP) – The United States is pumping record amounts of oil, vaulting over Russia to become the world’s biggest producer of crude.

The Energy Information Administration said Thursday that the U.S. produced more than 11.3 million barrels a day in August, a 4 percent increase over the old record set in July.

Russia’s energy ministry estimates that country pumped 11.2 million barrels a day in August. OPEC reports Saudi Arabia pumped 10.4 million barrels a day.

It’s the first time since 1973 that the U.S. leads the world in oil production.

Several states hit record production in August including Texas, which accounts for about 40 percent of U.S. crude. The energy agency says pipeline bottlenecks in Texas and New Mexico are causing more use of trucks and rail cars to haul oil.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s