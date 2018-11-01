FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — People in one north Fort Worth neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to several signs with a head scratching message on them.

The signs were posted up and down Waverly Lane on lamp posts and other pieces of public property, and read “It’s okay to be white.”

The origin of the signs is a mystery, and the intended meaning of the words unknown, but some neighbors were quick to react taking them down because some perceived them to be discriminatory.

Lois Burt, lives in the area and saw one of the signs while on her walk.

After tearing one down and ripping it in half she expressed her disagreement with the signs.

She said, “I don’t care what color you are. I don’t care what religion you are. I don’t care what your economic status is. You judge people by how they act.”

Burt added, “If you have an opinion you don’t put it on public posts — that’s littering.”

At this point no one knows if the signs were meant as a prank or something more serious.

Councilmember Cary Moon represents the district and said this all comes on the heels of a report sent to councilmembers about other anti-immigrant and discriminatory signs and banners places in other parts of the city.

Councilmember Moon said, “I condemn any type of literature sign that is posted that may be offensive to some folks.”

By lunchtime Thursday all of the signs were taken down but Moon advises neighbors who see more of the same to call police immediately so they can investigate.

He said taking them down yourself might interfere with investigations and collection of evidence.