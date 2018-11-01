ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Prestonwood Lake Dam, a private dam in north Arlington, is failing.

City of Arlington staff were notified of erosion around the dam and are on-site assessing its condition. They said a “failure of the spillway may be imminent.”

The lake isn’t very deep and is filled with quite a bit of sand. The owners told Arlington Fire Department spokesperson, Lt. Mike Joiner that they’ve had some challenges with the lake and dam for some time. While no flooding of residential structures is anticipated, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams has declared an emergency and issued a proclamation Wednesday so that City staff may act to protect the safety of citizens and reduce damage to property and public infrastructure.

The City of Arlington is monitoring the situation and said they will work to mitigate issues as they arise.

If the Prestonwood Lake Dam fails, the downstream culverts at Northwest Green Oaks Boulevard will likely get clogged with sediment and debris, according to the city. Although unlikely, that could cause roadway flooding.

City staff said they’re prepared to remove the debris and sediment and block the roadway if necessary.