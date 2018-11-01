HEMPSTEAD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy died after floodwaters filled her patrol vehicle that had veered off a road and overturned.

It’s not clear what caused the Waller County deputy’s vehicle to leave the road Wednesday. Another deputy and bystanders tried to pull her to safety but were unable to reach her before water rushed into the vehicle.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was declared dead at a hospital.

Sheriff Glenn Smith said in a Facebook post that “Words will never express what our office is going thru and we can only ask for your prayers. Due to very close family being contacted we are going to wait til early Friday to release details but know that the blue line has heart felt tears on it for our office.”

Storms Wednesday evening brought heavy rain and strong winds and prompted tornado warnings in the greater Houston area.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office offered its condolences to the grieving department, saying “We’re sorry to hear of the loss of a Waller County Deputy Sheriff overnight. We’ll do anything we can to help our WCSO neighbors during this difficult time.”

We’re sorry to hear of the loss of a Waller County Deputy Sheriff overnight. We’ll do anything we can to help our WCSO neighbors during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/FVIy6pEs9h — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 1, 2018

