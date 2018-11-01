FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An American Airlines passenger is suing the airline, blaming in part, flight attendants for her alleged sexual assault while on a flight.

The woman, Aubrey Lane, claims a man boarded her Phoenix to New York flight last summer already drunk.

Then she said he sexually assaulted her in the plane’s lavatory.

Lane said flight attendants served the man a combination of four servings of Vodka and two beers on the flight.

American Airlines sent CBS 11 the following statement on the matter Thursday night:

We will thoroughly review Ms. Lane’s lawsuit once we receive it. We want all of our customers to have a safe, positive travel experience with us and we are deeply troubled by any allegation of misconduct onboard our aircraft or at any of our facilities. If our crews discover or are told about any alleged illegal misconduct that may occur on the aircraft, law enforcement is contacted and will meet the aircraft upon arrival. In all cases of misconduct between two passengers, we will immediately separate them, and request law enforcement meet the aircraft, which is our standard protocol. It is up to law enforcement to determine what, if any criminal activity, took place.