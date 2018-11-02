MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A first grader at Willie Brown Elementary School in Mansfield received the Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Community Hero Award Friday.

Berkley Donahue, 7, is credited with saving a toddler’s life after the toddler jumped into a backyard pool.

Donahue yelled, “baby in the pool” and an adult rescued the toddler.

Methodist Mansfield and Josh the Otter from Josh the Otter books, presented Donahue with her award in front of her fellow students at her school.

The event was also a lesson about water safety to try to prevent drownings.

Tarrant County leads Texas in childhood drownings with 12 in 2018, according to Methodist Mansfield.

Tarrant County often has the most child drownings among Texas counties, according to an online database maintained by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.