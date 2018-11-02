  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anakin, big cat Sanctuary, In-Sync Exotics, In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center, Star Wars, Texas, tiger, Wylie

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Oh baby!  A 5-month-old male tiger is the newest addition to In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie.

Those who run the big cat sanctuary said they’re not sure where he came from originally, but ended up at a facility in Amarillo about two months ago.

“They don’t have time for him, and asked us to take him. He is a very rowdy, rambunctious boy, and we have a lot of work to do to get him more accustomed to people,” In-Sync Exotics said on its Facebook page.

The eventual goal is to have the tiger they named, Anakin, live with Kylo Ren and Kenobi (all characters from the Star Wars movies).

atiger Baby Male Tiger Arrives At North Texas Big Cat Sanctuary

Anakin the tiger (In-Sync Exotics)

Anakin is “currently in strict quarantine, as he has had no vaccinations. We look forward to watching this little guy grow up!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s