WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Oh baby! A 5-month-old male tiger is the newest addition to In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie.

Those who run the big cat sanctuary said they’re not sure where he came from originally, but ended up at a facility in Amarillo about two months ago.

“They don’t have time for him, and asked us to take him. He is a very rowdy, rambunctious boy, and we have a lot of work to do to get him more accustomed to people,” In-Sync Exotics said on its Facebook page.

The eventual goal is to have the tiger they named, Anakin, live with Kylo Ren and Kenobi (all characters from the Star Wars movies).

Anakin is “currently in strict quarantine, as he has had no vaccinations. We look forward to watching this little guy grow up!”