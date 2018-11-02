CBS 11 Pep RallyLive At UME Preparatory Academy | Watch
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Marcia, Marcia, Marcia was in the house.

Six cast members of “The Brady Bunch” gathered Thursday in Los Angeles at the home that was featured in the opening and closing of the sitcom. HGTV purchased the home in the Studio City neighborhood for its new series, “A Very Brady Renovation.”

brady bunch 1908560 Brady Bunch Cast Members Reunite At TV Family Home

Actors Robert Reed and Florence Henderson stand in a hotel lobby with their television family in a still from the TV series ‘The Brady Bunch,’ circa 1969. (L-R) Christopher Knight, Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Henderson, Reed, unidentified. (credit: Paramount Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia, along with Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen walked through the two-bedroom, three-bath, split-level home. The interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes were shot in a studio.

HGTV plans to expand the home, that was listed for a sale price $1.885 million, without compromising its street view and reimagine the show’s interior design.

The program is set to premiere in September 2019.

