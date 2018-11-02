BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A six-year-old child in Benbrook was injured Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to board a school bus.

Police responded to the accident in the 3800 block of Crosslands Road at around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the child had been struck by a sedan.

According to officials, the child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said charges for the driver of the sedan are pending as the investigation continues. No further details were provided at this time.