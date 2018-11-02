FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gil Brandt, former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys and Hall of Fame Class of 2019 finalist, will be inducted into the team’s ring of honor at AT&T Stadium, owner Jerry Jones announced Friday.

Brandt was with the Cowboys from 1960 to 1989 where he became a front office legend and helped grow Dallas into the worldwide powerhouse it is today. He was also announced earlier this year as a Class of 2019 finalist in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor.

At the announcement Friday afternoon, Jones said Brandt “oversaw the acquisition of 15 of the 19 players in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.”

Brandt will be formally inducted in a ceremony at halftime during the Nov. 29 game against the New Orleans Saints in Arlington.

The new Ring of Honor inductee has spent his recent years as a senior analyst for NFL.com.

During the announcement, Brandt also praised the Cowboys’ recent trade for Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper. He claimed the first-round pick that was given up for the 24-year-old receiver will be worth it.