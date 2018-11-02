NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texans are finding a surprise in their mailboxes: Information about their neighbors’ voting habits.

The information does not say who they voted for, but when they have voted or not voted.

It happened in a South Arlington neighborhood and in Corinth, but they’re not alone.

Toni Miller, a registered voter in Corinth, told CBS 11, she was not happy about the flier which gave her a “D” rating although she said votes in every election. She said it’s not right to try to shame voters into voting.

A Washington, DC political action committee is sending mailers that compare your voting record to that of your neighbors, assigning everyone a grade for turnout.

Club for Growth, which is sending the mailers, told CBS 11, “We want to encourage everyone to vote, so we are using a scientifically proven method to do exactly that. We are not encouraging anyone to vote for a particular candidate or party.”

Club for Growth endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz in his race for U.S. Senate against Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

CBS 11 reached out to the Texas Secretary of State’s office to find out how groups are able to get people’s voting history and make it public.

The office told CBS 11, getting information like names, birth dates and voting history for every registered voter in the state would cost about $1,300.

It also said it never releases any personally sensitive information.