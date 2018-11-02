Filed Under:Coreon Jackson, Deadly Crash, deadly hit and run, Grand Prairie Police, Hit and Run

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Grand Prairie Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of W.E. Roberts Street.

Police said Paul Rogers, 62, of Grand Prairie was walking on the sidewalk along the north side of the street when a 2006 Chevrolet Impala lost control and left the roadway, striking the victim.

Rogers was rushed to the hospital, but he died.

Police are looking for Coreon Jackson, 18, in connection with this crash.

Crimes Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.00 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The number to Crime Stoppers is 972-988-8477(TIPS) or click here to submit a tip.

