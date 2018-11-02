SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents packed a special school board meeting in Southlake Friday morning, days after students in the ISD posted a racist video on Facebook.

The video, shot off campus, shows a group of Caroll Senior High School students, mostly girls, chanting the n-word.

Officials with the Carroll Independent School District said they handed down “consequences” to the students but did not say exactly what those punishments were. The board did say the “consequences” for students participating in the video were for violating the Student Code of Conduct.

After the video went viral the school district issued a letter to the student body, parents and staff that said, in part —

“It’s a tough social media world out there for our kids, for sure. But as Dragons, we are better than this. We must value and respect everyone and avoid any actions that promote racism or hate speech.”

Before the closed-door meeting on Friday to talk about the issue, the school board listened to dozens of parents who said the district isn’t doing enough to address the larger issue of racism.

Parent Robin Cornish told the board, “I get the law that you can’t disclose [the punishment] but you’ve got to understand you’ve got to change this curriculum, you’ve got to change the tone in this town. If you want us to be known as Southlake Carroll Dragons and to be inclusive take action now.”

As of 11:00 a.m. the school board was still in closed session.