FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ronald McDonald House of Dallas opened its first-ever offsite Family Room at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco.

For nearly 40 years, RMHD has served as a home-away-from-home to families while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or injuries locally.

The House has traditionally helped families with three daily meals as well as both day and overnight accommodations from its location in Dallas’ Southwestern Medical District, according to a Ronald McDonald House of Dallas news release..

The new Ronald McDonald Family Room will offer a place of temporary respite, relaxation and privacy to families with children receiving outpatient care at Scottish Rite in Frisco. Providing a convenient and more temporary location for children to recover from treatments so they can return home faster, the Family Room can comfortably accommodate 25 people.

RMHD hosts 1,400 families annually, but expects the Family Room will help serve approximately 1,000 additional people each year, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas said.

With the Dallas-area pediatric population expected to increase 27 percent by 2025, RMHD has been taking measures to accommodate as many more families as possible in the years ahead.

In September, RMHD broke ground on The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Family Foundation Wing, an $11.5 million expansion that will add 30 additional guest rooms to its Southwestern Medical District location.