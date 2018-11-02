NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – High-tech headgear maker, VICIS, launched its first helmet for youth players.

The product is designed to help stop concussions and tackle the issue in youth sports.

It’s modeled after the company’s ZERO1, a helmet the NFL-rated the safest the last two years and the safest helmet ever worn in the league.

“The helmets engineering is actually modeled in what’s found in automotive safety,” said Dave Marver, CEO and Co-Founder of VICIS. “Just like cars have crumple zones and bumpers that yield and slow impact forces before they reach the passengers, this helmet is also soft. It yields at an impact. Of course, it bounces right back after each collision and it’s designed to last for thousands of impacts over multiple seasons.”

VICIS says their ZERO1 YOUTH helmet features a lightweight, compact design tailored to youth anatomies and allowing young players to see more of the field and potential impacts.

“We want to help as many kids as we can and our core expertise is reducing the severity of impacts and we’ve done that with this helmet and hopefully that will lead to fewer head injuries down the road and we’ve very keen to extend our technology into other sports as well going forward,” said Marver.