Filed Under:Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie ISD, special education teacher, spitting, teacher resigns, Tiffany White

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie ISD said Grand Prairie High School special education teacher Tiffany White has resigned from the district.

White had been suspended for the incident caught on camera phone in a classroom in which she appears to spit towards a student.

atiffany Special Education Teacher Accused Of Spitting On Student Resigns

Tiffany White (Grand Prairie ISD)

Video of the incident surfaced online earlier this week.

aspit Special Education Teacher Accused Of Spitting On Student Resigns

Grand Prairie High teacher (Texas Latino Media 2018)

Grand Prairie ISD said in a statement Thursday, “Due to the nature of that interaction, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to the classroom. The safety and dignity of our students is paramount to providing a nurturing environment where students can learn and be successful.”

 

 

