GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by suspects who were trying to rob him and his uncle in Garland Friday evening, police say.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting at around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Cedar Drive. When they arrived, they found the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where we later died.

During the investigation, officers learned that the man and his uncle just arrived home when four people approached them and demanded money. One was holding a handgun, and another one had a rifle. During the robbery, police say there was a struggle between the uncle and one of the suspects.

As the 21-year-old went to help his uncle, he was shot in the upper torso.

The four people appeared to be wearing dark-colored clothing and had their faces covered. Police have not identified any of the people involved in the incident.

There have not been any arrests yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972.485.4840.