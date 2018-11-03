  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Border Wall, Halloween Costumes, Idaho, mexican, Middleton School District, Stereotypes, teachers

(CBS NEWS) – Photos of Idaho school teachers dressed as a border wall and Mexican stereotypes are going viral online. Middleton School District staff is under fire for their offensive costumes, and the photos have prompted an investigation by the school district, CBS Boise affiliate KBOI reports.

border Idaho Teachers Criticized For Dressing As Border Wall, Mexican Stereotypes For Halloween

Photo of Middleton School District teachers in Idaho dressed as a border wall for Halloween. (KBOI)

costume Idaho Teachers Criticized For Dressing As Border Wall, Mexican Stereotypes For Halloween

Seven teachers wore “Mexican” outfits which included fake mustaches, sombreros and maracas. (KBOI)

Several photos of teachers’ Halloween costumes were shared on the Middleton School District Facebook page. One photo showed six teachers behind fake brick walls, wearing patriotic outfits, with President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan written across the wall. Another photo showed teachers in sombreros with fake mustaches and maracas. These photos have since been deleted from the school district’s Facebook after many took offense to the outfits. KBOI obtained screenshots of the photos in question.

Superintendent Dr. Josh Middleton addressed the costumes in a Facebook Live video Friday. “Last night, a parent contacted me expressing concern of staff costumes worn here on Halloween,” Middleton said. “I’m deeply troubled by the decision by our staff members to wear those costumes that are clearly insensitive and inappropriate … We are better than this.”

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

