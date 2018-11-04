GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police identified the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed outside his home during a robbery Friday evening as they continue to search for the suspects.

Misael Ventura and his uncle were approached by a group of masked robbers on Friday who demanded money with their weapons drawn. Police say the uncle began fighting with one of the robbers when Ventura ran around his truck to help him.

Ventura was shot in the back as he helped his uncle. He later died at the hospital.

Ventura’s father and uncle believe the masked suspects knew the they had just received and cashed their paychecks from construction work and likely targeted them for that very reason.

Security video captured the incident as it unfolded. It showed Ventura and his uncle returning home and being approached by the robbers. There have not been any arrests as the investigation continues.

Friends of Ventura said he was an immigrant from El Salvador who had been in the United States for only a few years and worked hard to provide for his extended family.

“I feel bad because as friends, he was 21 years old, I know he was a dreamer for his family and stuff so everybody liked him,” said friend George Cortez