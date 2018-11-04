LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the country, five children have been killed and others injured walking to or from school last week. Six-year-old Aden Rogers was hit by a car in Benbrook on Friday.

“I was running to the school bus and then the car hit me,” Aden said.

A Lewisville community is working to prevent these types of accidents from happening. Earlier this year, two students were hit trying to walk across North Valley Parkway. The middle schoolers ended up being okay but could have been seriously injured or killed. They were about a half mile from Huffines Middle School where students walk every day.

“It was a horrible tragedy, and it could easily be preventable,” Huffines Middle School PTA Treasurer Stephanie Knibbs said.

“As a parent, it makes me just hurt because children are so precious,” Huffines Middle School PTA President T-Ronn Hicks said.

After the Lewisville accident, Hicks and others started walking students across the street. The PTA worked to get crosswalk signs with flashing lights installed.

Hicks said they went to city council which secured funding for the project. Last week, the first signs were installed.

Hicks said seven signs in total will be put up, costing about $5,000 each. The hope is that future accidents will be prevented.

“Out of tragedy we got triumph which we’re excited about,” Hicks said.