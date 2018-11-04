(CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Halloween!

We want your little ghosts and goblins to enjoy the crazy costumes and trick-or-treat this Halloween, but we also need to follow some common-sense safety measures. Be safe this Halloween! Click here for safety tips.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Texas is back through October 31st. Enjoy thrills and activities for the entire family throughout the day, then come back for an evening of thrills and terror after the sun goes down.

Author, Mark Stuertz, takes us on a tour of the weird, the wry, and the wonderful idiosyncrasies that comprise the Big D. Find his book, Secret Dallas, on Amazon.