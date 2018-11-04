(CBSDFW.COM) – The General Election will take place on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

This November, Americans have the opportunity to make history – if 50% of voters vote in this midterm election, it’d be the highest midterm turnout in a century. And, each vote counts – with 435 House and 35 Senate seats, most Governors and hundreds of Mayors and local officials up for election, it’s projected that this midterm election will influence our nation on a national, state and local level through 2030 and beyond.

For more information about the candidates and issue on your ballot this election, check out: VoteTexas.gov is powered by the Texas Secretary of State. Find out the who, what, where, when and how of voting in Texas.

Vote Smart’s mission is to provide free, factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected officials to ALL Americans.

Evaluate your candidates and ballot measures before you go to the polls at Vote-TX.org.

HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that works with musicians to promote participation in democracy.

Launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund in October of 2006, VOTE411.org is a “one-stop-shop” for election-related information. It provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information.

Women in Politics:

Over 50% of the United States is female. But, only 20% of Congress is female. The Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy, at Texas Woman’s University, seeks to increase the number of women in leadership positions in public service.