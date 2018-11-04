UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A newlywed couple died this weekend in a helicopter crash as they were leaving their wedding in Uvalde, Texas, KTRK-TV reports.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office said the department received the call at around midnight Saturday about the crash in the northwest part of the county. With the help of various agencies, the department found the site of the crash.

The Houstonian, a student-led newspaper at Sam Houston State University, confirmed Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were leaving their wedding when the helicopter went down in Central Texas.

“We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers,” the Houstonian said.

Byler’s grandfather William Byler told KTRK the helicopter crash happened at their family ranch. The pilot also died in the accident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it is investigating the crash of the Bell 206B, as well.