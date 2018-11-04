North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor was killed in an "insider attack" in Afghanistan. (North Ogden City)

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (CBS NEWS/AP) — The mayor of a Utah city was killed during an attack in Afghanistan while he was serving with the state’s National Guard, the town’s temporary mayor Brent Chugg confirmed to CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV. North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor died Saturday in an apparent “insider attack” in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Another U.S. service member is being treated for wounds sustained in the attack, American military officials said.

The Utah National Guard has identified the service member killed as a member of the Guard. The Guard member’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

But Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox wrote on his Facebook page that Taylor, 39, has been killed.

