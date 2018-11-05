CAPE GIARDEAU, MO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — President Donald Trump was speaking at a final political rally before the 2018 midterm election in Cape Girardeau, MO when he stopped for an apparent medical emergency. The President said he hoped a the supporter would be fine.

Trump paused his stump speech for roughly five minutes after being alerted to a medical emergency in the crowd of thousands.

As emergency workers made their way to the woman, Trump said: “Take your time. Take your time. Relax.” After several minutes the audience broke into the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

At one point Trump encouraged prayers for the woman when it appeared to the President that some in the crowd were doing just that.

Resuming his speech after the supporter was taken out of the arena, Trump said of the singing, “That was beautiful.”

He added: “Hopefully she’ll be OK.”

Medical emergencies are common at presidential rallies, where security requires attendees to be in place for hours ahead of time.