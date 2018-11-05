Filed Under:Andre Hood, Audio, body found in road, Carrollton Police, Flower Mound Police, Hit and Run

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police hope a voice will help solve the case involving the death of a man found lying in a road, the apparent victim of a hit-and-run.

Andre Hood, 54, was discovered lying on Belt Line Road near Broadway Street the night of October 15.

He later died.

With little evidence to go on, police are relying on a phone call a man made to Flower Mound Police a week later.

“I was driving my car and (unintelligible) hit a pedestrian and he died,” the voice said.

When asked for clarification by the dispatcher, the caller responded, “The pedestrian that I just hit with my car died.”

Video evidence indicates a sedan braking in the immediate area at the time of the incident, but investigators found little other evidence at the scene.

Carrollton Police ask anyone who was in the area or who has information or video that could propel the investigation to call (972) 466-3333 to speak to an officer immediately, (972) 466-3329 to leave a recorded message, or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com

