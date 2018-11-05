ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a Monday Night Football battle between a pair of 3-4 teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
The Cowboys came up empty on an eight-play drive to open the game ending in a missed 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher. He had made his last eight in a row from inside 40 yards.
Following a Titans fumble caused by DeMarcus Lawrence, newly-acquired Amari Cooper got his first touchdown as a Cowboy on a short pass from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys led 7-0.
The Titans tied it up in the second quarter after a nearly nine-minute drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry to make it 7-7.
The Titans struck again with Marcus Mariota threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis to give the Titans a 14-7 lead.
But the Cowboys came back with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott To Allen Hurns with 23 seconds to go in the first half to tie the game 14-14.
After a Dak Prescott fumble, the Titans drove down a short field that ended with Mariota tossing a shovel pass to the tight end Jonnu Smith and the Titans took a 21-14 lead.