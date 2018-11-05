  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCowboys Post Game Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Marcus Mariota, Monday Night Football, NFL, Tennessee Titans
Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans tries to stop Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys from scoring a first quarter touchdown in a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a Monday Night Football battle between a pair of 3-4 teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The Cowboys came up empty on an eight-play drive to open the game ending in a missed 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher.  He had made his last eight in a row from inside 40 yards.

Following a Titans fumble caused by DeMarcus Lawrence, newly-acquired Amari Cooper got his first touchdown as a Cowboy on a short pass from Dak Prescott.  The Cowboys led 7-0.

The Titans tied it up in the second quarter after a nearly nine-minute drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry to make it 7-7.

The Titans struck again with Marcus Mariota threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis to give the Titans a 14-7 lead.

But the Cowboys came back with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott To Allen Hurns with 23 seconds to go in the first half to tie the game 14-14.

After a Dak Prescott fumble, the Titans drove down a short field that ended with Mariota tossing a shovel pass to the tight end Jonnu Smith and the Titans took a 21-14 lead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s