Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans tries to stop Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys from scoring a first quarter touchdown in a football game at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a Monday Night Football battle between a pair of 3-4 teams fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

The Cowboys came up empty on an eight-play drive to open the game ending in a missed 38-yard field goal by Brett Maher. He had made his last eight in a row from inside 40 yards.

Following a Titans fumble caused by DeMarcus Lawrence, newly-acquired Amari Cooper got his first touchdown as a Cowboy on a short pass from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys led 7-0.

That did not take long. That’s what a top notch receiver does and a little DB tries to jam him @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports @dallascowboys — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 6, 2018

The Titans tied it up in the second quarter after a nearly nine-minute drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry to make it 7-7.

The Titans struck again with Marcus Mariota threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dion Lewis to give the Titans a 14-7 lead.

A game where the @dallascowboys had two takeaways and missed a field goal…. all in the first quarter… they now trail @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 6, 2018

But the Cowboys came back with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott To Allen Hurns with 23 seconds to go in the first half to tie the game 14-14.

That was actually a nice route by @dallascowboys receiver #AllenHurns. Maybe #AmariCooper is bringing out the best in these boyz @CBS11Sports @CBSDFW — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 6, 2018

After a Dak Prescott fumble, the Titans drove down a short field that ended with Mariota tossing a shovel pass to the tight end Jonnu Smith and the Titans took a 21-14 lead.