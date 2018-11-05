WATCH LIVE:Texas Rangers Officially Name Chris Woodward As New Team Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue stopped a fire from spreading at the Veranda at Midtown Apartments on 6521 Melody Lane.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and fire coming from the roof of the two-story apartment building. Firefighters were able to move in initially for an offensive fire attack; however after the flames consumed more and more of the roof, efforts shifted to a defensive posture.

20181105 092930 Firefighter Hospitalized With Minor Burn After Dallas Apartment Fire

Veranda at Midtown Apartments on 6521 Melody Lane (photo credit: Geoff Petrulis/CBS 11 News)

A ladder tower was used to deploy a master stream onto the roof; which, with the help of a nearby firewall, effectively stopped the fire spread.

Firefighters used hand lines to knock down the remaining hot spots, but at least 8 units were impacted by varying degrees of smoke, fire and/or water damage. An unknown number of residents were impacted by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called out to help them with their needs.

No residents were injured during the course of the fire, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering a minor, non-life-threatening, burn injury to his upper body.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

