ARLINGTON (AP) — New manager Chris Woodward knows he shares a common bond with Texas Rangers fans.

The Rangers formally introduced the Dodgers third base coach as their new manager Monday, just more than a week after Los Angeles lost in the World Series for the second year in a row. Texas had been the last team to do that, in 2010 and 2011.

Woodward says being named manager helped take away the sting. He says he feels the real pain of Rangers fans. He said he also knows how to get to the Series.

The introduction came two days after Texas hired the 42-year-old Woodward. The Rangers met with or spoke by phone with about 15 candidates after Jeff Banister was fired Sept. 21.