AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a sobering streak on Texas highways the Texas Department of Transportation says it wants to see end.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, the agency says at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day.

In an effort to end this deadly 18-year milestone, the Texas Department of Transportation, through its #EndTheStreakTX campaign, reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among roadway users and engineers to keep our roads safe.

“We all have the power to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan. “Don’t drink and drive; put away the cell phone; buckle up; and obey traffic laws. Be the driver you would want next to you, in front of you or behind you. Together, we can end the streak.”

“It’s heartbreaking to know that every day for the past 18 years someone has lost a spouse, child, friend or neighbor on our state’s roadways,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Ending this deadly daily streak is a shared responsibility. We will continue to engineer our roads to be more forgiving of drivers’ errors, but we all must work toward ending such preventable contributing factors as distracted driving, speeding and drunk driving. Let’s make it a priority to be safe, focused and responsible behind the wheel. Let’s end the streak.”

To help raise awareness of this tragic, daily statistic, TxDOT is asking people to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on their social media pages using photo and video testimonials with the hashtag, #EndTheStreakTX.

The agency also will be posting statistics for the public to repost on social media outlets to help share this important message.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, there have been more than 66,000 deadly vehicle crashes on Texas roadways, TxDOT says.

The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed.

To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities, TxDOT reminds drivers to:

Buckle seatbelts – all passengers need to be buckled

Pay attention – put phone away and avoid distractions

Never drink and drive – drunk driving kills; get a sober ride home

Drive the speed limit – obey speed limits and drive slower when weather conditions warrant