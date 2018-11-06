PHOENIX, Ariz. (CBS Local) — Myrtis Jewel Painter wanted to celebrate her 106th birthday at one of her favorite spots and she got her wish.

Using a walker, Painter was greeted by cheers and applause as she stepped into a Phoenix Taco Bell Sunday.

Friends and family showered Painter with gifts and employees decorated the restaurant in her honor.

This now 106-year-old is celebrating with tacos and Mexican pizza! Be sure to watch #azfamily tonight for Myrtis’ story! @azfamily pic.twitter.com/t3zNAlmrJM — Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) November 4, 2018

Painter was treated to an enchilada and a taco for lunch.

“I think Taco Bell is a good place to come to, I really do.” Painter told AZFamily.

Owner Gleg Gladden says Painter has been coming to the restaurant for eight years now.

“At 106? And they want to come to Taco Bell? And hang out with me?” joked Gladden. “It’s just amazing.”

Painter was born in east Texas in 1912 and moved to Phoenix in 1932.

So what’s it like to be 106?

“I don’t walk as good,” Painter said, laughing.