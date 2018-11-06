ELECTION 2018County Voter Information | Latest Political News | Live Results After 7PM
Filed Under:Child Abuser, Crime, death penalty, Dillion Compton, Evil Man, Guard, handcuffs, jail, justice, killer, Mari Johnson, prison, Rapist, Texas

ANSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An inmate at a West Texas lockup serving 25 years for sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to death for killing a female corrections officer.

A Jones County jury on Tuesday ordered the death penalty for 24-year-old Dillion Compton. Jurors on Oct. 15 convicted Compton of capital murder in the July 2016 slaying of guard Mari Johnson.

dillion compton Child Rapist In Jail Gets Death For Killing Female Guard

Dillion Gage Compton, 21 (photo courtesy: Myspace)

Prosecutors say Compton was found with scratches on his face and his skin underneath Johnson’s fingernails.

Her body was found in a storage room at the Robertson prison unit in Abilene and prosecutors say she suffered blunt force trauma and a crushed throat.

The defense claimed the injuries were sustained when Compton attempted an “aggressive” form of CPR on her. They also claimed Compton and Johnson had a sexual relationship.

Deliberations in the penalty phase began Monday in Anson, 200 miles west of Dallas.

Records show Compton’s prior sentence was for a 2010 Dallas County case in which a girl was raped.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s