DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in the 3300 block of E. Illinois Avenue Monday night.

The victim, who police have not identified, was involved in an argument with the suspect’s wife around 7:45 p.m.

That’s when police said, Jimmie Tarrer, 55, got involved and shot the woman.  She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

asuspect1 Man Charged With Murder For Allegedly Killing Woman Who Was Arguing With His Wife

Jimmie Tarrer

Tarrer was arrested and booked in the Dallas County Jail for murder.

According to the arrest affidavit, while Tarrer and his wife were talking on their property, a woman walked up and accused his wife of calling her the n-word.

The wife said the woman “spun her around somehow and she sustained a cut on her left eyebrow.”

That’s when Tarrer allegedly told his wife to move away from the other woman and he shot the woman.”

He told police that woman had a knife on her.  His wife told police she never saw a knife and confirmed Tarrer did shoot the woman.

 

 

 

