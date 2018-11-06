ELECTION 2018County Voter Information | Latest Political News | Live Results After 7PM
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cash, Dallas, dollars, Gas Station, gold, Lady Luck, Lottery, Lottery Ticket, lottery tickets, lottery winner, lottery winnings, Lucky, Mega Millions, Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball, Powerball Jackpot, Powerball tickets, rich, Texas Millionaire, Winning numbers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lady Luck has kissed one Dallas resident just in time for some holiday shopping.

A top prize winning Texas Lottery ticket worth $2.5 million was sold at 1 Stop Mart, located at 8460 Denton Drive.

She or he (the claimant chose to remain anonymous) played  the scratch ticket “100X The Cash” game for the win.

gettyimages 109470949 Overnight Multimillionaire: Dallas Resident Wins Big Off Scratch Ticket

Cold. Hard. Cash. (photo credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

It was the second of three top prizes worth $2.5 million won in that particular game.

100X The Cash offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes, according to the Texas Lottery

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s