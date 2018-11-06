DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lady Luck has kissed one Dallas resident just in time for some holiday shopping.

A top prize winning Texas Lottery ticket worth $2.5 million was sold at 1 Stop Mart, located at 8460 Denton Drive.

She or he (the claimant chose to remain anonymous) played the scratch ticket “100X The Cash” game for the win.

It was the second of three top prizes worth $2.5 million won in that particular game.

100X The Cash offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes, according to the Texas Lottery

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.