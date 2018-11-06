PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – By now, the Halloween candy is long gone and the creepy decorations tucked away. But, 5 year old Jack Barfield’s super cute costume continues to pay off big.

“It’s a Plano street sign that says Jack’s Way!” exclaims his mother Rachel while the family began digging through a bag of City of Plano swag.

The Rockwall boy is getting red carpet treatment in the Collin County city after deciding that he wanted to be a Plano water tower for Halloween.

“Everybody was like, ‘is that a Plano Water Tower? And I always said yes’ explained Jack when asked about his costume Tuesday.

“His love of water towers started with a video on Youtube of them demolishing the one at Legacy West,” adds his father, John Barfield. “And he was hooked. He started watching it over and over again.”

So, of course, when it was time for Halloween, super heroes didn’t have a chance.

“That was the only thing he wanted to be,” says his mother Rachel, “so we had to figure out a way to make it happen!”

After a few false starts and with lots of input from family, Rachel bought a blow up poke ball and got to work. “I got a bunch of fabric paint and sprayed it and then printed out city logos, cut out stencils… whew!” And then quickly adding, “he was sooo proud! The first time he put it on it was like he was home.”

Rachel sent a picture to the City of Plano just for fun, and soon the family was being invited to a water tower tour.

“A gigantic ‘thank you’,” says John, “really cool to make his dream come true like that at 5 years old.”