NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Election Day is here. People across the country are heading to the polls and at many locations in North Texas voters lined up early to cast their ballot in the 2018 mid-terms.

If you did not vote early you can only vote at your designated polling location, which can be found on your county’s website.

A steady stream of people showed up at Northlake Elementary School to vote this morning. It was mostly quiet before the lunch hour, but early indications in some parts of North Texas are that turnout numbers today is trending toward the turnout for the 2016 presidential election.

This morning there weren’t the lines around the block that were seen on the first day of early voting two weeks ago, but keep in mind there are many more polling locations open today.

In Dallas some people were waiting in line before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

Some people said they like the tradition of voting on Election Day, while others explained they simply couldn’t get to the polls until today. Overall, everyone said they’re excited to participate and are looking forward to the results tonight.

Voter Faminda Karim said, “We need changes and that’s why we need to vote.”

David Griffith said he always goes to the poll on Election Day. “It’s uh, kind of a tradition. It’s the day. It’s clear on the calendar.”

This is the first time Texan Christian Riley exercised his right. ”I haven’t really ever voted before, so I don’t pay a lot of attention to politics,” he said. “I know it’s something important for us to do, we have to get out there and let our voice be heard.”

Anyone looking to cast a ballot today should verify their precinct polling location before going to vote. A CBS 11 News crew ran into several people who showed up at a popular early voting location only to be turned away because it’s not the same place they are assigned on Election Day.

Voter Hunter McWilliams made the mistake, but jokingly only blamed himself. “My wife was an early voter, so this was the place she came to. I just didn’t double-check before I left the house,” he said.

Dallas and Tarrant Counties aren’t releasing early turnout numbers for today, but more than 13,000 people voted between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. in Collin County. That’s four times the number of ballots cast during the first two hours of early voting in that county.

You can find your location on your county elections webpage. Polls are open until 7 p.m. and anyone voting today will need to have a photo ID — like a Texas driver’s license or passport.