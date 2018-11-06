ELECTION 2018County Voter Information | Latest Political News | Live Results After 7PM
Filed Under: el paso, Football, high school football, Kieran Johnson, Montwood High School, Williams Syndrome

EL PASO (CBSNEWS.COM) – For four years, special needs student Kieran Johnson practiced with the Montwood High School football team and was their biggest supporter during games. But the high school senior from Texas had never played in a varsity game.

Johnson has Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder, and received open heart surgery when he was just 2 years old, KDBC reports. Despite this, he has always had an unwavering spirit.

Last week, the football team wanted to uplift Johnson, the way he uplifts them every week. Head coach Ariel Famaligi said Johnson is the team’s biggest supporter, so to show him how much the team cares, they had him suit up for senior night on Friday. The team gave Johnson an opportunity to score a touchdown – and he took it.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

