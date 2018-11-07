ELECTION 2018Latest Results | Abbott, Allred And Cruz Win | Watch Recap
(credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News)

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) train and a big rig snarled morning traffic in Tarrant County and sent several people to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Trinity Boulevard and Precinct Line Road, not far from the Richland Hills TRE station.

The driver of the semi said his tractor trailer got stuck on the train tracks and couldn’t move.

Officials say the driver of the big rig wasn’t hurt and four people on the train sustained minor injuries.

The crash disrupted commuter service in the area, putting some passengers on shuttle buses between the Richland Hills and Bell TRE stations.

